Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has reiterated his aim to give the FA Cup maximum respect, as he intends to go 'as strong as I can' at York this weekend.

Latics face a tricky test in front of the BBC cameras on Friday night against the Minstermen, with a place in round three - and the big boys - at stake.

And despite the league remaining the priority, Maloney is taking absolutely nothing for granted in a competition he knows very well.

"I'll go as strong as I can at York," said Maloney, whose corner led to Ben Watson heading home Latics' winning goal in the 2013 Wembley final against Manchester City.

"We've taken the FA Cup, and all the other competitions, very seriously throughout.

"We haven't played a lot of kids in any of the games.

"We couldn't really, because of the quality of teams we were coming up against.

"I respect the competition, I respect York, and it's a really big game for us, we will be going full strength.

"I change the team sometimes depending on how I see a game, and which players I think are suited best.

"But there will be no thought whatsoever of anything apart from winning this game in terms of team selection.

"It's the FA Cup and these types of games are what make the FA Cup an exciting competition.

"The history of the FA Cup brings up matches like this so we have a tough match ahead and we will be going full out to win it."

Maloney is well aware York will see the visit of the 2013 winners as a potential giant-killing.

"Yes," he acknowledged. "But we are a very different club from what we were, even in 2018, when we beat Pep Guardiola's side here (1-0 at the DW Stadium, under Paul Cook).

"We're two divisions above them so I imagine they'll be looking at it like that. But they're a good enough team so they don't have to use too much in terms of incentives.

"And by kick-off it certainly won't feel like there's two leagues between us, it will be a fight right from the very start.

"The atmosphere will be great, and it'll be great for both sides to be live on the BBC.

"Hopefully from our point of view we perform well and we do ourselves justice.

"It's a brilliant game, and I'm really pleased it was chosen for live coverage for the BBC.

"It adds to the occasion for both sets of players and both sets of fans.

"In my experience of these games, you have to earn the right to play from the first whistle.

"I won't be taking anything for granted, and I'll be telling my players I'll be expecting a certain mentality from them.

"If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance. If we don't, as has happened this season, we will get hurt."