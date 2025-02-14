Martyn Waghorn admitted to feeling 'proud' of wearing the Wigan Athletic shirt and playing for such 'great clubs' after announcing his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The much-travelled striker - who played for a dozen clubs over his 17-year career most recently played for Northampton Town after penning a short-term deal.

But rather than wait until the end of the campaign, he has elected to hang up his boots with immediate effect.

He issued a statement that read: “Football. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve been very fortunate to pay for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted.

”Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town...I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs.

”Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There have been some magical memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever.

”Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all.

”To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to score on my England Under-21 debut was such a proud moment.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches...Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee & Kevin Ball to name a few but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way… it’s been some journey.

“My family, thank you. Honestly I don’t know where I would without you all. Mam and Dad thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and with me, starting at Boldon Colts with you dad, what an amazing journey we’ve been on.

”Leoni, Ruben and Enzo. I can’t put into words how grateful I am to have had you by my side in my career. To share amazing memories and moments with you is something I will cherish forever. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life and career as a dad and husband. Thank you. Waggy.”

Waghorn joined Latics from Leicester City - initially on loan - at the beginning of 2014 when Uwe Rosler was in charge.

His only full season was the 2014-15 campaign, which saw the club relegated to League One after Rosler had been succeeded by Malky Mackay.

Latics then sold him to Rangers that summer, along with defender James Tavernier.

Waghorn came through the ranks at Sunderland - his hometown club - and also turned out for Charlton Athletic (loan), Hull City (loan), MIllwall (loan), Ipswich Town, Derby County, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town (loan).

He scored eight goals in 41 outings during his time with Latics, although he was sent off on his final appearance in the 2-0 defeat at Millwall in April 2015.