James Carragher seemingly has the option of an international career with Malta if he so desires

Wigan Athletic centre-back James Carragher has taken the first step towards an international career - with Malta!

The 22-year-old is enjoying a fantastic breakthrough season with Latics, with recent performances having seen the experienced Will Aimson dropped to the bench.

He even scored his first senior goal against Bristol Rovers a fortnight ago, before adding another man-of-the-match award to his collection for his display against Premier League Fulham at the weekend.

Carragher's Academy colleagues Sam Tickle and Charlie Hughes have both broken into the England Under-21 and Under-20 reckoning since the beginning of last season, while Thelo Aasgaard and Baba Adeeko have been regular call-ups for Norway and the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level.

It seems Carragher could well be next in line for international honours - but in unlikely colours!

Because Carragher - along with his dad, Liverpool legend Jamie - has been granted Maltese citizenship, on account of James' great grandad, Paul Vassallo, hailing from Qormi.

And Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo says talks have already taken place with the player's family to gauge his interest.

“We’ve been in talks with James and his father Jamie for the last few months now. He (James) is open to it, but we’re still working on it,” said Vassallo, speaking to the Times of Malta. “We will not shy from signing players internationally; everyone is doing it, so why not us?”

Carragher opened up about his on-field relationship with his dad ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham.

“I think he doesn’t want to get too involved and feel like he’s then telling me what to do and stuff like that,” he said. “But any little bits of advice or a bit of information he can give me after games, or even before games, he definitely does it to help me through it.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve always been the son of my dad. I’ve just taken it in my stride and just try not get it my way. I don’t feel the pressure to play, or I’ve got to be as good as him or anything like that. I just do my own thing and hopefully it can take me as far as I can get.”