Tributes for Debra Wright as Ashton Town postpone fixture as 'mark of respect'

The home of Ashton Town on Edge Green Street

Ashton Town's scheduled pre-season friendly against Burscough has been postponed 'as a mark of respect' for Debra Wright, who tragically died over the weekend.

The 47-year-old mum of four and grandmother of seven - and wife of Town chairman Chris Wright - was fatally injured in a jet ski crash on the Costa del Sol.

And the club has been inundated with messages of sorrow and love from the football family and beyond.

"The Ashton Town family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Debra," read a club statement. "As we mourn together, our upcoming friendly against Burscough has been postponed as a mark of respect. Our thoughts and love are with everyone who knew and cherished her."

Burscough FC replied: "Everyone at Burscough FC sends their deepest condolences at this sad time. Sending love to all family, friends and the club."

And the social media post was soon full of similar messages from other local clubs.

Ashton Athletic FC posted: "We are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of Debra Wright at Ashton Town. Everyone at Ashton Athletic sends their heartfelt condolences to Chris, his family, and all at Ashton Town. Our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

Skelmersdale FC posted: "We send our thoughts and condolences to Chris and family at this awful time."

Chorley FC posted: "We are saddened to hear about the devastating news regarding Debra. Everybody at Chorley sends their heartfelt condolences to all at Ashton Town. Our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

