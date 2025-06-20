Latics remain interested in Ross County striker Ronan Hale, who recently made his international debut for Northern Ireland

Wigan Athletic will not be able to secure the services of transfer target Ronan Hale on the cheap from Ross County.

That's the firm message from the hierarchy at the Scottish club, who say they will do everything they can to keep hold of the Northern Ireland striker despite being relegated from the top flight.

County will start next season in the Championship after losing to the Premiership play-off final to Livingston last month.

That was despite 18 goals from Hale in his debut season with the Highlanders.

Speaking about his future last week, Hale - who made his full international debut last week - would only say: “I’m not sure at the moment.

"Obviously, we had a disappointing end to the season by being relegated, but it’s one we need to look at and see what’s best for my career.”

Chairman Roy MacGregor, however, says any departures will be on their terms.

"Players won’t get picked off," he said. "Nobody will get pinched.

"If someone comes in and offers us £1million for Ronan Hale, we'll have to consider it, but they will have to push the boat."

Hale has two years remaining on his contract after joining County last summer from part-time NIFL Premiership side Cliftonville.

In addition to Latics, he is also admired by Luton Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Peterborough, Portsmouth and Wrexham.

For his part, County CEO Steven Ferguson is also relaxed about the situation concerning a player who was identified last summer by ex-Latics man Greg Strong - now working as County's chief scout.

“We invested in Ronan, and if you were to tell me the would end up with 17 goals in his first season in the Premiership, I would have bitten both of your hands off," said Ferguson.

“That was a good piece of business. Greg Strong was involved in that, the manager was involved, and the chairman and I were both involved, so that was a real plus.

“Getting 17 goals in a team that was struggling to score was huge. He’s just had a cap for Northern Ireland, so that raises his profile, but he’s on a long-term contract to be a Ross County player.

“We encourage players wanting to improve, but he is under contract and he will be reporting for pre-season training as part of the group that is going to try and win the Championship.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is interest in more of our players, but the way that we do our business is that these players are under contract with us, and we look after our players.

"If we have invested in players, they are assets to the football club and there are no clauses in their contracts."

Latics have already added Christian Saydee from Portsmouth and Paul Mullin from Wrexham to their striking ranks this summer.

Saydee penned a three-year deal with Latics, while Mullin has joined on a season-long loan.

Head coach Ryan Lowe wanted three additions to his forward line, with Latics having scored only 40 goals in 46 league games last season – the worst return in the third tier.

Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray has also arrived from Kilmarnock on a free transfer to add creativity.