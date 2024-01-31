Joe Garner scoring against Aston Villa during his Latics days

The 35-year-old - who spent two-and-a-half years with Latics between August 2018 and January 2021 - joins on a free transfer, bringing to an end his FOURTH spell with the Cumbrians.

He has signed an 18-month contract at Boundary Park.

“We’re delighted to have Joe on board, he had other offers, but he was very keen to be a part of what we’re doing here,” said Oldham manager Micky Mellon.

“He has fantastic leadership qualities and experience at winning things, he knows the qualities that are needed in the dressing room.”

Garner said: “The way the manager spoke about the team and club, how huge it is, was a major part in me coming here, in addition to already knowing Muzza (Paul Murray).

“I just want to get started, helping the team get more wins and hopefully get us out of this league."

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: “Joe has been fantastic for us.

"He came in and did the job we wanted and helped us achieve promotion as an important member of the squad last year.

“This is a chance for him to be closer to home and extend his career with an extra year on his contract which we all felt was the best thing to do.

“I’d like to thank Joe for everything he’s done and wish him all the best in the future.”