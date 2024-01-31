Charlie Kelner puts pen to paper with Latics

The 22-year-old forward - a former USA youth international - becomes Latics' third signing of the January transfer window, following fellow loan arrivals Luke Chambers (Liverpool) and Charlie Goode (Brentford) through the door.

“It’s an amazing feeling," said Southend Academy product Kelman, who enjoyed a successful loan at Leyton Orient last term.

"I’ve played here in front of these fans before, and it’s a massive, massive club.

"Everyone knows what Wigan Athletic are about, and I feel very privileged to be here and I can’t wait to get going."

When asked what persuaded him to put pen to paper, he added: “The stature of the club, and I’ve got Stephen Humphrys (former Southend team-mate) here. I spoke to him and he’s thoroughly enjoyed it here.

“He said it’s an amazing place and that the gaffer plays some good stuff. When I spoke to him, it was a no-brainer to get up here as quickly as possible and get this deal done. I just want to get out there and get back to enjoying football.

"The gaffer knows everything in and around the game, and it will be good to learn and keep on developing.

“I’m hard-working, energetic and someone who is willing to learn and keep on developing. I also put the team first which is the biggest thing.

"There is no ‘i ‘in team and it’s about being part of something and going some places.

“I'm fully focused on Wigan Athletic. I can’t wait to get going, score a few goals and thoroughly enjoy my time here."

Kelman spent his formative years with FC Dallas, before coming through the Academy at Southend, for whom he scored an incredible goal from his own half on his professional league debut against Plymouth.

He went on to score six goals in 31 appearances for the Shrimps, before making a permanent switch to QPR in the summer of 2020.

“I am delighted we’ve managed to sign Charlie," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney.

"He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He has a different profile to our other number nines and will add a new dynamic to our frontline.

"He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”

Kelman featured 12 times in his debut campaign at Loftus Road, before a loan spell with Gillingham in 2021/22.

Last season saw him help Leyton Orient lift the League Two title, with Kelman scoring seven times in 46 appearances across all competitions.

After making 11 appearances for Rangers this term, Kelman - who has represented the US at Under-19s and Under-20s level - has jumped at the chance of a spell in the north west.

“We’re really pleased to have brought Charlie to our club," said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"I’d like to thank Queens Park Rangers for facilitating the move, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Charlie performs during his time with us.

“Charlie is a talented young player, who will bring a lot of energy and speed to our attack.“