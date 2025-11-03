Rob Kelly has rejoined Leam Richardson at Reading

Former Wigan Athletic assistant manager Rob Kelly has rejoined Leam Richardson at League One rivals Reading.

Richardson was appointed Reading's new manager last week, following the sacking of another Latics old-boy, Noel Hunt.

And he's wasted little time in securing the services of Kelly, who was his No.2 during the League One title-winning season of 2021/22.

"Reading Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Kelly as the club’s new first-team assistant manager," read a Royals statement.

"Kelly joins the Royals from Barrow AFC, where he most recently served as assistant manager, and he reunites with Leam Richardson, having previously worked alongside the Reading boss during their time together at Wigan Athletic.

"A vastly experienced figure within English and European football, Kelly’s career has spanned four decades across both playing and coaching roles.”

After beginning his professional career at Leicester City, Kelly represented Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers before injury curtailed his playing days at just 24.

He quickly transitioned into coaching, taking up youth development roles at Wolves, Watford and Blackburn Rovers before moving into senior football. Over the years, Kelly has held assistant and caretaker managerial positions with a number of clubs including Leicester City, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Fleetwood Town, Bury, Wigan and Barrow.

Kelly has also worked abroad, enjoying spells as assistant manager to Uwe Rosler with Malmö FF in Sweden, Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany, and most recently AGF Aarhus in Denmark.

Richardson’s Reading tenure didn’t get off to the best of starts at the weekend.

The Royals were dumped out of the FA Cup in the first round by National League outfit Carlisle United – despite leading 2-0 heading into stoppage-time.

Incredibly, Carlisle striker Regan Linney scored a dramatic hat-trick in added-time to see the visitors home in a five-goal thriller.

Then, after the game, former Latics winger Jordan Jones – now at Carlisle – could not resist taking a swipe at his former manager.

He tweeted: “Brilliant mate if I could pick any person on the planets Saturday night you will ruin it would be Liams Leems Leams however u spell it the (snake emoji). Thank you @ReganLinney1 brother”

Jones struggled for game-time at Wigan despite being signed by Richardson from Rangers in the summer of 2021.