Jack Whatmough celebrates Latics' victory at Huddersfield in 2022/23

Former Wigan Athletic defender Jack Whatmouth has dropped back down to League One after joining Huddersfield Town from Championship outfit Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who won the League One title with Latics in 2021/22, when he was voted the club's player of the year and named in both the PFA and EFL divisional teams of the year.

However, he left Wigan in controversial circumstances two years ago following the club's relegation back to the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatmough handed in his notice after the players were late being paid by the previous owners, before making the short trip to Deepdale with Will Keane.

“I’m really excited about this move," said Whatmough. "And I knew that this was the right club to join after speaking to Lee Grant about the ambition he had for this season and beyond.

“I’ve played in successful, promotion winning teams before, and know the commitment and desire it takes from everyone within the group to make that happen.

"I don’t think it’s any secret that the club wants to be back in the Championship next season, so that’s a goal I share and pressure I’m looking forward to thriving from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters here have always been impressive as an opposition player, and I’m looking forward to being on their side going forward. This is a big club that’s aiming high, so I couldn’t be happier to be here."

Manager Lee Grant added: “Jack is an experienced player enjoying the best years of his career, with a track record of being a winner and leader within successful dressing rooms.

"Another strong addition at the back, I’m delighted to have him with us in the opening weeks of pre-season.

“Having now spent a number of years playing at Sky Bet Championship level, he shares our ambition of returning to that standard, with his experience of playing significant roles in promotion winning sides a real positive for us in what is a relatively young group by design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have not only rebuilt the defence, but now created competition for places within that area, it’s a really strong position for us to be in before our upcoming trip to Austria.

"Another strong person and player to add to our group, I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack going forward.”