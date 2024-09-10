Former Wigan Athletic, Liverpool, Chelsea, Stoke City, West Ham and Inter Milan forward back in English football!

Former Wigan Athletic star Victor Moses is back in English football after joining Luton Town on a permanent deal.

The 33-year-old was a free agent following his most recent spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

And despite fielding several offers from clubs overseas, he's decided to return to the UK, to help Rob Edwards' Hatters try to regain their Premier League status.

Victor Moses was a key player for Latics in the Premier League under Roberto Martinez

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Moses. “I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Rob before I came, I spoke to the directors and they told me the plan and the history of the club, and I just want to be part of the success.

“I want to come here and enjoy my football, work hard for the club and for the team, and get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”

Moses spent two-and-a-half years with Latics after joining from Crystal Palace in January 2010, helping them to retain their top-flight status against the odds.

After being sold to Chelsea in 2012 for £9million, he also played for Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham, Stoke and Fenerbahce in Turkey, before moving to Moscow in 2021.

"Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while," said Luton boss Edwards. "He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.

“He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number 10.

“He’s played for so many different clubs in different ways and shapes, and under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’s someone who can provide some really good competition for us.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him and expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start the games straight away.

"He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit, he’s able to come in and affect it now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.

“He’s someone who we can learn from as well. He’s won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte playing in a similar sort of role to what we ask some of our lads to do, so we’ll be able to pick his brains.

“He’s had a fantastic career, been there and done it. He’s got an amazing CV. But alongside that he’s a really good lad, a quiet, unassuming, down to earth person.

“What tells you about his humility is that he’s been willing to come in, basically on trial with us, to show how hungry he is to play for Luton Town. We are really excited about working with him.”

Moses also showed his class by donating £20,000 when Latics were placed into administration in the summer of 2020.

"Wigan Athletic will always have a special place in my heart,”. he tweeted at the time. “I have so many incredible memories from my time there, and the people of Wigan and everyone associated with the club have always been so good to me and my family. We must do all we can to protect the future of this great club.”