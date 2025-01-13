Former Wigan Athletic loan man returns to Scotland
The 21-year-old had a frustrating six-month spell with Latics, having arrived with a big reputation from the Anfield outfit.
Despite unsuccessful loans last season at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, it was hoped Ramsay would make it third time lucky on loan in the north west.
However, he struggled to nail down a permanent place in Shaun Maloney's squad, with only three of his dozen appearances being starts in the league.
Ramsay, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen before joining Liverpool in 2002, wll be reunited at Kilmarnock with manager Derek McInnes - who was his boss at Pittodrie.
McInnes said: “When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it. I’d like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal.”
Kilmarnock are ninth in the 12-team Scottish Premiership table.
