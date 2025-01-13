Former Wigan Athletic loan man returns to Scotland

By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 17:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scotland international defender Calvin Ramsay has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season following his recall from Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old had a frustrating six-month spell with Latics, having arrived with a big reputation from the Anfield outfit.

Read More
Wigan Athletic new-boy reveals initial interest started last summer

Despite unsuccessful loans last season at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, it was hoped Ramsay would make it third time lucky on loan in the north west.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Calvin Ramsay will spend the rest of the season on loan at KilmarnockCalvin Ramsay will spend the rest of the season on loan at Kilmarnock
Calvin Ramsay will spend the rest of the season on loan at Kilmarnock

However, he struggled to nail down a permanent place in Shaun Maloney's squad, with only three of his dozen appearances being starts in the league.

Ramsay, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen before joining Liverpool in 2002, wll be reunited at Kilmarnock with manager Derek McInnes - who was his boss at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it. I’d like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal.”

Kilmarnock are ninth in the 12-team Scottish Premiership table.

Related topics:KilmarnockDerek McInnesLiverpoolPreston North EndBolton Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice