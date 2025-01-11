Wigan Athletic new-boy reveals initial interest started last summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney believes he's signed three players in one after landing Jon Mellish from Carlisle United on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 27-year-old has become Latics' fourth signing of the January window for an undisclosed fee, following the arrivals of Arsenal defender Josh Robinson, FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo and Oxford United forward Will Goodwin.

And the Latics boss feels the club has pulled off a real coup in bringing him down from Cumbria.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the football club on a three-and-a-half-year contract," said Maloney. "Jon is an excellent addition to our team because of his technical skills, competitive nature, and versatility in playing centre back, left back and in midfield. He is someone we have been monitoring for a long time, and I am pleased we were able to convince Jon to join us in building what we aspire to achieve.”

Mellish, who came through the ranks at Gateshead in his native north east, joined Carlisle in 2019, and made almost 250 appearances during his time at Brunton Park.

“It feels unbelievable," he said. "It has finally happened and I am delighted to be here. I have had really good conversations with the gaffer and Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and everything they have said aligns with me and my ambition.

"Growing up as a Sunderland fan, Wigan was always a Premier League club so I know how big the club is and I am dying to get started and show everyone what I have got.

"It's been a long time coming. I first heard about the interest last summer, and it didn't quite happen. When the opportunity came around again, there was no hesitation, I wanted to come here as quickly as possible.

"At the same time, it was a massive decision for me to leave Carlisle, I've spent pretty much my whole career there and it was sad saying goodbye to everyone. I went there as a boy and I leave as a man, I matured there both on and off the pitch and I owe them so much.

"It was a tough decision to leave but I know it was the right one. I'm 27 now and I feel my best years are still ahead of me. I got a taste of League One last year...obviously as a club it didn't go according to plan because we got relegated, but on a personal level I learnt a lot...probably more than in the year we got promoted.

"I know I'm coming in on the back of relegation from League One last year and (Carlisle being) bottom of League Two, but I've got a firm belief in myself and what I can bring to the club. The gaffer has a strong belief in me, and that gives me all the belief I need to show what I'm about."

Rioch said: "We have been tracking Jon for a long time and I am thrilled we have been able to secure his signature. He’s no stranger to playing in League One and although the majority of his playing career has been as a centre-back, his versatility and experience will be a huge asset to Shaun’s squad."

Carlisle head coach Mike Williamson said: “Jon is someone we didn't want to lose but he expressed his wishes to go and play at the highest level which we fully respect. His service and commitment to this club has been fantastic and I'm sure everyone will wish him all the best as he moves on."

Cumbrians sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “Naturally we are disappointed to lose Jon, but he felt as though it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down at this stage in his career.

"We wish him well at Wigan and I’m sure he will be a success there."