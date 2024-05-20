Former Wigan Athletic loan star reflects on the ecstasy after the agony

Former Latics loan man Josh Murphy was Oxford United's hero at Wembley

Former Wigan Athletic winger Josh Murphy reflected on a 'tough few years' after firing Oxford United into the Championship with a brilliant brace against Bolton Wanderers.

The 29-year-old - who spent time on loan with Latics a decade ago during his early days at Norwich - was literally the difference in the League One play-off final at Wembley..

His first-half brace saw Oxford book their place in the second tier for the first time in a quarter of a century.

And it also capped an incredible turnaround for him at Oxford, whose fans booed him only a year ago, when he was 'told to find another club'.

"I've always believed in myself," said Murphy, who joined Cardiff from Norwich in 2018, before moving to Oxford in 2022. "I had a tough couple of years, had a tough year last year, and the few years before that were tough, so it was either sink or swim and today I've swam. I'm just buzzing.

"I remember being booed off last season, so it's been some turnaround.

"It's crazy, my brother sent a text into our family group chat, 'this last time last year I got told to find another club' and now I've just got the club their objective of getting promoted, so I'm just lost for words.

"I'm just buzzing for the boys and the fans. We are all going to be playing Championship football next year".

Indeed, Murphy's tenure may be over, with his contract expiring this summer.

"I want to play as high as I can," he added on BBC Radio Oxford. "I think I owe it to myself, I owe it to my family and I think I owe it to the club.

"I just want to take my mind off everything, it's been a long, tough season and I just want to enjoy my summer."

Murphy made five appearances for Latics towards the end of the 2014-15 campaign, after being signed by Malky Mackay, before returning to parent club Norwich.