Shaun Maloney's Latics have discovered the identity of their first three pre-season opponents

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the first three matches of their pre-season programme ahead of next term.

And it's a trio of Lancashire hotpots for supporters to get their teeth into.

First up is the short trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13 (2pm) for two 60-minute halves at the Wham! Stadium.

The Accies will be led from the dugout by former Latics player and first-team coach John Doolan, who has recently been joined as assistant manager by another Wigan old-boy, Ged Brannan.

Latics will also travel to Victory Park to face National League North side Chorley FC on Friday, July 19 (7:30pm).

Rounding off July, Shaun Maloney's men will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Ticket details for all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.