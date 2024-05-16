Wigan Athletic pre-season programme begins to take shape
And it's a trio of Lancashire hotpots for supporters to get their teeth into.
First up is the short trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 13 (2pm) for two 60-minute halves at the Wham! Stadium.
The Accies will be led from the dugout by former Latics player and first-team coach John Doolan, who has recently been joined as assistant manager by another Wigan old-boy, Ged Brannan.
Latics will also travel to Victory Park to face National League North side Chorley FC on Friday, July 19 (7:30pm).
Rounding off July, Shaun Maloney's men will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).
Ticket details for all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
The League One campaign will begin on the weekend of August 10/11.
