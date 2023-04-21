News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan Athletic man completes move to European superpower

Former Wigan Athletic coach Anthony Barry has completed his switch from Chelsea to Bayern Munich.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 19:05 BST

Barry, who turns 37 next week, was poached by Chelsea shortly after Latics were placed into administration in the summer of 2020.

Gallingly, it was reported the Blues refused to pay even a small compensation offer for Barry, who is understood to have waived his right to loyalty payments so the deal can go through.

Anthony Barry has been reunited with Thomas Tuchel at FC Bayern MunichAnthony Barry has been reunited with Thomas Tuchel at FC Bayern Munich
Anthony Barry has been reunited with Thomas Tuchel at FC Bayern Munich
Now, it's believed Bayern have paid a seven-figure sum to buy Barry out of his Stamford Bridge contract.

He'll become assistant coach to Thomas Tuchel, under whom he worked at Chelsea until the German was sacked at the beginning of this season.

"I’m pleased we’ve managed to recruit Anthony Barry," said Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern board member for sport.

"Anthony completes our coaching staff and is an ideal fit for FC Bayern with his passion and his quality.”

Liverpool-born Barry took his first real steps in the management game as first-team coach under Paul Cook and Leam Richardson at Wigan between 2017-20.

The news was welcomed by a number of figures with Latics connections.

"One of the best, well deserved,” tweeted ex-Latics midfielder Joe Williams., now with Bristol City

Academy graduate Sean McGurk, now with Leeds, tweeted an applause emoji.

And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, whose son James came through the Latics Academy during Barry’s time also offered his congratulations.

“What an opportunity and experience this will be for Anthony Barry, one of the country’s top coaches!” he tweeted.

“If Tuchel wants you to join him at Bayern Munich you must be doing something right! Good luck lad.”

