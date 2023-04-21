Martin Tarbuck:

I’m not here to discuss this season. It’s not that I’ve given up on it, I think it will escape us. But regardless, we need to contemplate our future here and what sort of club we want. Or rather which sort of club we’re likely to get. It seems that success in future will involve the sort of miserly financial prudence that would cause Martin S Lewis to splutter on his tea and heavily discounted biscuits. It doesn’t mean spend no money, it means spend it wisely; which is arguably the opposite of what we’ve done in the past two years. I’m OK with all that, I’m more kind of thinking about what it would look like. There’s not enough space here to go too far in depth but let’s focus on the forward line for now. Shaun Maloney has already alluded to this being an area of focus he wants to change and improve. We have four experienced strikers now: Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and let’s include Will Keane, despite him playing deeper than a Russian submarine most of the time. We’ve also got young Josh Stones on loan and young Chris Sze in reserves. Although he wants to stay here, Fletcher is on loan, and I doubt we can afford to cover even some of his wages in future, so unfortunately, I think he will be left to go and score lots of goals elsewhere. Now, let us address the elephants in the room. There’s two players in particular, whose wages have been bandied about regularly, and neither of them appear to have the solution to our goals problem. At least not at Championship level, arguably even not at League One level, and neither is 'one for the future'. Both are still under contract, and we’ve heard the figure of 10k per week mentioned for at least one of them. It could actually be both, as both will have received a significant pay rise upon promotion - this could be 10, 20, 50 or even 100 per cent. The sum of the parts given the rumours of the size of our current wage bill suggests it might be one of the higher numbers. Of course, this will go back down, you would have thought when (if!) we get relegated, which can create its own squad problems. My guess is, with players being human beings, they will more readily accept a pay rise than a pay cut, and the latter will induce an extended period of sulking and half-hearted performances. The problem we have is the goal is to get the wage bill down, but we can’t do it overnight - or even across the course of next season - without drastic action. You have to question, for all the experience among our board - including those recently departed - who on earth read the small print on all these contracts? And in the unlikely event they did, how on earth did they reconcile it with the overarching aim of Wigan Athletic being a sustainable football club? So there is more pain to come, regardless of what level we are at, and it will have to come from next season’s wage bill. None of us really know how severe the cuts are going to be, but I believe in being prepared - so I like to hypothesise. Let's say we do manage to pay off some of our bigger earners. It might cost as much as £500k each for 50 weeks pay, or we may get away with less. Offer a player a free transfer and, if they get fixed up elsewhere, even on a much reduced wage, we may be able to compromise the pay-off. So the player doesn’t end up out of pocket and the club ends up, well, slightly less out of pocket. I’m not sure what the situation even is with one of the players - whether it is down to fitness or attitude. But going out on the ale, on a matchday during the season, really isn’t going to help the fitness cause. In mitigation, said player has been through some horrendous stuff the past year or two, so I’m not about to put the boot in any more. Just a really unfortunate situation all round. Back to us, and if we do go down this route once, or even twice, then that’s a million quid, either out of the wages or the transfer budget that can’t be spent elsewhere. So, then we are left with our contracted forwards of Stones and Sze. They could well be our first-choice forwards next year, bolstered by someone in the loan market and, of course, Keane. Truth is, I’m not sure whether either of these other two lads are out-and-out centre forwards, whether they have the presence, even though they have both been in the goals. Sze in particular, could be more akin to Callum Lang and, again, that is not a problem, given how many goals he got last time out in League One. As I say, there’s a loan market to fill gaps and, based on this scenario, we need pace and presence in the front half of the field. Then some more pace as well. Again, from what I’ve seen, Sze looks to be more about trickery and skill than pace, whereas Stones looks a bit like Stephen Humphrys, galloping in and running at defences. Oh yeah, Humphrys, I forgot about him! It might be that we bolster with experience and use the pace we've got. So it may be we do get someone experienced in after all, as there is some pace in the contracted squad already, it’s just nowhere near the team right now. The trouble is, of course, we need pace and strength and goals and power, but that’s what everyone in the whole league is looking for. And we've established we won't be paying more in future. Regardless of the squad make up next year, or the forward line roster - yes, I’m using a word our North American Tics fan would - it might be that whoever plays is slightly more limited in one or more areas. However, we’ve gone down the route of paying top whack for experience in the past and, whereas it served us well getting out of League One, that ship has sailed. And we need to rebuild organically. If that means blooding more Academy lads, and perhaps taking a punt on a few young Premier League proteges on loan, then I’m all for it. I’d like to think everyone will get behind that, even if in some games it means getting bullied a little bit (ironically like the Wigan 'Class of 21/22' did to others), they will come out of it stronger. Let’s look forward, not back because we can’t change what’s done...no matter how much we want to.

Latics gave themselves hope of survival with a big win at Stoke in midweek - but need to follow that up against Millwall this weekend

Paul Middleton:

From the ridiculous to the sort-of-sublime in three days. The performance at Blackpool was as bad as anything seen in a long time, and resulted in angry exchanges between Max Power and fans after the final whistle. I understand why some fans were angry, but I can’t say I’m a fan of what happened. I don’t think it really solves anything, and risks making already unsettled players yet more disillusioned. I’m sure the players knew how bad it was, without being told. Then to Tuesday, and a trip to Stoke, a team with nothing to play for but whose fans are also less than happy with the way things have gone. Latics still weren’t what you’d call outstanding, but it was miles better than Saturday. Stoke were awful, mind you, which helped. As if to emphasise the contrast, Josh Magennis was great when he came on and ran himself into the ground to help protect the lead. Our old pal Nick Powell, though, looked a shadow of the player we once had. The word from Stokies is that he’s back to the old version we managed to rehabilitate into something exceptional, which is as sad as it is disappointing. I still can’t really see us staying up, if I’m honest. Had we won at Blackpool, I may have felt differently. But if me auntie had balls she’d be me uncle, and all that. Of course, watch us now win every game and still go down because of the points deduction. That would just be the most obvious Latics thing to do. The fact is we need a clear-out on the playing side, but that isn’t so easily achieved. Most of the first-team squad will still be under contract come July, and some may be happy just to stay and take the money. On this season’s performances, it’s hard to see a bunch of Championship clubs wanting too many of this group, so next year’s squad make-up may not be entirely in Shaun Maloney’s hands. What we have should be good enough for League One, but it’s not the transition from old to new that is so desperately needed. But, until it’s all over, let’s never say never. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to close the window so I can’t hear the chunky girl next door having a warble.

Statto:

Well Blackpool was forgettable, wasn't it? Well the match anyway. Dross from start to finish (or half-time in my case). I had reservations about watching the Stoke game, but I did - and what a great reaction from the team. Including help from a certain Nick Powell, who didn't blast them in front in the opening seconds of the game. Three games left, three wins needed, don't be daft. But you never know. Onto Millwall, who are under pressure for a result to remain in the play-offs, so it'll be nervy on both sides. Also, I'm convinced we will be relegated by two points - because of the points deduction. Stay safe.

Matt Auffrey:

Our season’s hopes continue to hang on by a thread - for better and for worse. Three days after a dismal performance by the seaside in Blackpool, Latics took advantage of a Stoke squad that was ‘on the beach’ during our final midweek match of the campaign. Shaun Maloney and the lads did not ‘reinvent the wheel’ en route to a 1-0 victory, but the collective team effort was an improvement compared to what we saw on Saturday. Our first away win in six-and-a-half months may be too little too late with regards to our survival fight, but it provided a brief, and long overdue, feeling of satisfaction in a season that has been riddled by disappointment. We’ll need nothing short of a miracle to still be in survival contention at Reading next weekend, yet alone for Rotherham on the final day of the season. Yet, Tuesday’s win caused myself and many other fans to ponder the ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ves’ of our campaign up to this point. What if we hadn’t sacked Leam Richardson before the World Cup break in November? What if we hired Shaun Maloney instead of Kolo Toure to replace him? What if our ownership took the necessary steps to avoid a three-point deduction last month? As easy as it is to dwell about the club’s past decisions, our future decisions are the ones we should be worrying about the most. The most immediate of those decisions will be which team goes up against a play-off-chasing Millwall side in our penultimate home game this weekend. If we build on our performance against Stoke and play with an even greater sense of urgency, we can put ourselves in a position for a positive result - which at this point has to be a win. Our first two matches of September marked the only time this season where we’ve won back-to-back fixtures. It will be hard to buck the trend of inconsistency against one of the division’s best defensive teams. But if it’s the hope that kills you, then I’m perfectly fine taking my faith in this club to my deathbed. May this Saturday be the day where every player on that pitch wearing blue and white realises they have the ability to be extraordinary just because of the club they represent. We’re down and nearly out, but if there’s at least one reason to believe in our chances, then that’s the only reason we need. Let’s continue to show up for the lads.

David Hassett:

Some of you will have heard of the new WAFC Travel and Supporters Club. If you haven’t, you might have seen Eavesway coaches at recent away games and wondered where they’ve come from. The answer to that is they’re arranged by the new club, which was formed by a group of supporters who want to offer something different, and not just in terms of which coach firm is used. The aims of the WAFC Travel and Supporters Club are to offer high quality, safe and family friendly travel to away games. We also believe it’s important to support the local community and local businesses where we can. Our coaches are provided by a Wigan firm with long established links to WAFC, through good times and bad, and we’ve reached partnership agreements with Uncle Joe’s and Galloways. We were proud to support also Joseph’s Goal during the charity walk to Blackpool on Saturday, and look forward to doing the same again. And all our printing is done by a local firm. We’re always happy to speak to other local businesses about working together in promoting our town and communities. We’re a membership-based club, and our members are central to what we do. To make sure everyone has a say, we have a constitution that says we’ll hold at least four members’ meetings a year, and the next will be on June 1 at Wigan Sports Club from 6pm. All members are welcome, including anyone wanting to join on the day. In September, we’ll be holding our AGM, and members are welcome to put themselves forward to join the committee that will take over from the current interim one.

At the moment, we’ve focused on the ‘travel’ part of our name, because we want members to tell us what more they want, and because we don’t have a monopoly on good ideas. Once they have, we’ll look at what more we can do. As a group of supporters, we believe in fan engagement and supporters of all clubs working together. We’re proud to be members of the Football Supporters’ Association, and are committed to playing a full and active part in their work. We’ve adopted their Equality Charter, and will be discussing with our members other policies that will benefit us all. Anyone who has travelled with Eavesway knows the quality of their coaches. Their 61-seat coach is the one most familiar to most people, and we can guarantee that coach is the minimum standard that will be provided whenever people book with us. Passenger safety and comfort is vital to us, and all our coaches are fully stewarded. Most of our stewards are trained in first aid (the others are booked in for training), and we are committed to making your travel as pleasant as we can. We encourage any passengers with additional needs to get in touch so we can make sure these are accommodated. We can’t offer £5 travel, but we believe we can offer the best, most comfortable travel. Our volunteers give up their time without expecting anything in return, other than knowing we’ve given our members a high-quality experience. So that’s who we are. If anyone wants to know more, come and see us in Whelan’s before and after home games, or message us on Twitter (@wafctravel). If you like what you’ve heard and want to join us, membership until June 2024 is £5 for adults, £2 for concessions and free for Under 16s. Two adults at the same address can join for £8. We hope you will decide to join us (we’ll be in Whelan’s on Saturday) and look forward to seeing you soon.

Ed Bazeley:

If one evening could summarise Wigan Athletic’s season in one ninety 90-package, then Stoke on Tuesday was the one. Except for the fact we won. The good version of Latics turned up on Tuesday. The hard-working press as seen under wins stewarded by Leam Richardson as well as Shaun Maloney was there, but so too was the painful lack of goal threat. Yes, I know we scored. But as with so many other times this season, we really lacked cutting edge. Stoke were diabolical, yet we could only score one goal past them. That’s been the story of the season, and that’s why we’re going down. We still haven’t scored two goals in a game since November - and that was against a 10-man Blackpool side. Tuesday’s three points were also an unfortunate reminder of what might have been. Because had the owners paid the players on time, and avoided a three-point deduction, we’d have been just two points behind safety - and just four points behind safety now. A familiar feeling Latics fans seem to get in April on a bi-annual basis was back following the improbable 1-0 victory. 'We couldn’t, could we?' And no, we probably can’t avoid the drop, after all of our relegation rivals picked up some sort of result on Wednesday night. It’d be nice to go down fighting, though. Despite the current state of affairs, I will end this piece on a positive note. It was nice to see Will Keane back on the scoresheet. He’s really made the DW his home, and vice versa. He’s a great player, and someone who seemingly really 'gets' the club. Although the club looks out of place in the division, Keane does not. Scoring 11 goals with the lack of service his team-mates have provided him is nothing to be snubbed at. He’ll cause a lot of damage in League One again next season - if he chooses to stay at the club.

Sean Livesey: