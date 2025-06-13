Tom Cleverley battles Shaun Maloney during the 2013 Charity Shield between Manchester United and Latics

Former Wigan Athletic star Tom Cleverley has been named as the new manager of League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims had been searching for a replacement for Miron Muslic, who left the club to join Schalke 04 in Germany.

Cleverley, who was interviewed for the position in London on Wednesday, has signed a three-year deal to become Argyle's fifth permanent boss since December 2023.

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett said: "Ever since Miron's departure, and knowing Tom was available, we identified him straight away as the perfect person to be our next head coach and targeted him immediately.

"When we spoke to him he was completely aligned with the vision and ambitions of the club and it was clear throughout that Tom was the right fit for us. He is fully invested in our long-term plans and will play a key role in helping us achieve them."

The former Manchester United, Everton and Watford midfielder guided the Hornets to a 14th-placed finish in the Championship last season, his first full campaign in charge.

He had replaced Valerien Ismael, initially as caretaker-boss, in March 2024, and pipped his former England team-mate Jack Wilshere – who finished the campaign in temporary charge at Norwich City – to the job.

Cleverley, 35, spent the 2010/11 campaign with Latics on loan from Manchester United.

He made 25 appearance for Roberto Martinez’s men, scoring four goals, as Latics avoided relegation from the Premier League thanks to wins over West Ham United and Stoke City in their final two league games.