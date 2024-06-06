Alan Mahon has parted company with Manchester City

Former Wigan Athletic and Republic of Ireland star Alan Mahon has left his role as coach of Manchester City Women.

The 46-year-old had been with City for almost a decade, and had filled in as interim manager in 2020.

However, he has parted company with City, along with director of football Nils Nielsen, fellow coach Shaun Goater and goalkeeping coach Chris Williams.

City finished the season runners-up for the seventh time in 10 years.

Manager Gareth Taylor has recently signed a new three-year contract.

Mahon scored 10 goals in 56 appearances for Latics after arriving from Ipswich in February 2004.

During his time at the then-JJB Stadium, he helped Latics reach the Premiership for the first time in 2005, coming on as a second-half substitute for Jason Roberts in the clinching victory over Reading.