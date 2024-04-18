Former Wigan Athletic man placed in temporary charge of League One outfit

Alex Revell in action for Cardiff against Latics in 2015

The 40-year-old, who had a loan spell with Latics in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign under Gary Caldwell, has stepped up following the shock departure on Steve Evans with two games remaining.

Evans has returned to Rotherham, where he enjoyed a successful time a decade ago, following the sacking of Leam Richardson on Wednesday morning.

The Millers were quick to agree a compensation package to end Evans' two-year stint at Stevenage.

“It’s not what we wanted, but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football," said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace.

“The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he’d done for our club, we would not stand in his way if the compensation terms were met and he wanted to leave.

“We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately for next season to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch.

“Steve will always be welcome at The Lamex as far as I’m concerned and it’s been a privilege to work with him for the last two years.”

Stevenage also confirmed Revell has been trusted with negotiating the last two games of the campaign.