Wigan Athletic face FIFTH FA rap of the season after Lincoln City 'mass confrontation'

Latics' victory at Lincoln could come at an added cost

Tempers became frayed during the seventh minute of stoppage-time at the end of the encounter, which Latics won 2-1 to dent the home side's play-off hopes.

Latics have already been fined around £30,000 for their previous indiscretions this term, following incidents in the games against Burton, Stevenage, Port Vale and Bolton.

In the last of those fixtures, they were hit with a whopping £9,000 fine, compared with only £2,500 for Bolton, despite an independent Regulatory Commission acknowledging it 'had been started by a Bolton player'.

Latics’ ‘previous’ counted against them, and another charge so soon after that is unlikely to be viewed with much sympathy by the authorities.

"Lincoln City and Wigan Athletic have been charged following a mass confrontation at their EFL League One game on Saturday, April 13," read an FA statement.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way in the 97th minute.

"Lincoln City and Wigan Athletic both have until Friday, April 19 to provide a response."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney told the Commission after the Bolton incident that he and his staff were 'working hard to eradicate such incidents in the future' as they 'do not reflect the ethos of the club, our style of play or the standards I set for my players'.

However, in its findings, the Commission ruled they were 'very concerned this was the fourth proven charge already this season' and that 'despite (Maloney's) comments, it took the view that Wigan did not appear to have learned from past mistakes."

Latics were also fined heavily for an incident in Maloney's very first game in charge - the goalless Championship draw against Blackburn at Ewood Park in February last year.

