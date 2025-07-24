Former Wigan Athletic man swaps Portsmouth for Shrewsbury Town
The 26-year-old spent an unsuccessful season with Latics in 2022/23 after moving from Lincoln City.
Scully made only one league start - in the final match of the campaign against Northampton Town - due to injury and fitness issues.
He was sold to Pompey two summers ago, but suffered similar problems at Fratton Park, being restricted to only three league starts in his first year on the south coast.
Scully spent last season on loan at League Two side Colchester United, but was only able to make two league starts, although he did manage to notch a goal.
He has now moved to Shrewsbury to reunite with Michael Appleton, for whom he played 98 games at Lincoln between 2019 and 2022.
Director of football Micky Moore said: "Michael and Anthony go back many years and they had a very successful time working together before.
"I'm really happy we got this over the line before the season starts because we believe he offers something different to what we've got in the squad.
"We're thrilled to have him and we're excited to see what he does over the coming season."
Scully added: "I can't wait. I've been speaking with the gaffer in the last few weeks or so.
"When he originally took the job and when we first had contact about potentially coming here, I was really excited by the chance to come back to work with the gaffer.
"I had the best spell of my career playing there and I can't wait to get going."
