Tom Cleverley battles Shaun Maloney during the 2013 Charity Shield between Manchester United and Latics

Former Wigan Athletic star Tom Cleverley is expected to be named as the new manager of League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims have been searching for a replacement for Miron Muslic, who left the club to join Schalke 04 in Germany.

Cleverley is understood to have been interviewed for the position in London on Wednesday, where he stood out as a leading candidate.

He was sacked by Watford at the end of the 2024/25 campaign despite them finishing in the comfort of mid-table.

His former England team-mate Jack Wilshere – who finished the campaign in temporary charge at Norwich City – had also thrown his hat into the ring.

Cleverley, 35, spent the 2010/11 campaign with Latics on loan from Manchester United.

He made 25 appearance for Roberto Martinez’s men, scoring four goals, as Latics avoided relegation from the Premier League thanks to wins over West Ham United and Stoke City in their final two league games.