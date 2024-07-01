Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Amos has signed for League Two outfit Port Vale following his release from Wigan Athletic.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was a virtual fixture on the bench last season following the meteoric rise of Sam Tickle.

And with him being one of the highest earners at the club following his arrival in the summer of 2021, it was no surprise to see him move on to pastures new.

“Ben is a fantastic all-round goalkeeper who possesses brilliant shot-stopping abilities," said Vale boss Darren Moore. "He takes real command of his area when coming for crosses and sweeping up, but is equally as comfortable with the ball at his feet and building from the back.

“We made the decision to bring in a goalkeeper that possesses the quality of Ben in order to enhance the competition for the number one spot.

“To have two goalkeepers with the abilities of both Ben and Connor (Ripley) is brilliant and will create healthy competition for their position, pushing them both every single day both on the training ground and on the pitch to maintain their starting place.

“We are all really looking forward to welcoming Ben to Vale Park and into our squad."

Amos was an ever present as Latics won the League One title in his first season at the club.

In total, the former Manchester United junior has made more than 300 professional appearances during his career.