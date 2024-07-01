Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has returned to Carlisle United on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old left Latics this summer after completing the three-year deal he signed in the summer of 2021.

During his time at Wigan, Wyke won a League One winners' medal in his first campaign.

Charlie Wyke elects not to celebrate after scoring for Latics at Carlisle last season

However, he will be remembered far more for suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session at Christopher Park in November 2021, when only swift work from club doctor Jonathan Tobin and then-boss Leam Richardson saved his life.

After missing the best part of a year, Wyke returned to the fold the following season, although he was unable to prevent Latics dropping back into the third tier.

And his final year with the club ended on a sour note, with Wyke spending the second half of the campaign on loan with Richardson and Rotherham, with whom he again suffered relegation from the Championship.

"As you can imagine, I'm absolutely delighted to get Charlie back into the club," said Carlisle manager Paul Simpson.

"It's something that has been talked about for a while. We tried to get him to come to us in January but he wanted to stay at the highest level he could and ended up going to the Championship.

"We've been talking on and off during summer, but like all players, Charlie wanted to wait and see what other offers he got.

"It was clear there were other clubs at a higher level who were keen but he is excited to come back and help take us forward again. We're delighted to have him in with us.

"Everyone can see from his record that he is a proven goalscorer and we're all really looking forward to working with him."

After coming through the youth ranks with Middlesbrough, Wyke enjoyed loan spells with Kettering, Hartlepool and Wimbledon before he joined Carlisle in January 2015.

He scored 39 goals in his 89 appearances with the Blues before joining Bradford, and then Sunderland, from whom Latics signed him.