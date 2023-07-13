Former Wigan Athletic midfielder joins League One rivals on one-year contract

The 29-year-old midfielder was released at the end of last season after two years at the DW.

He missed more games than he was available for due to a succession of injury problems, and becomes the U's fourth summer signing.

“I am delighted to have it done and to be in the building," he said. I got a feeling from my initial meeting around the place, meeting the manager and seeing things, that this is the right club for me.

“I just want to get amongst it now and embed myself into the team.

"I am ready to go and get stuck in.”

Manager Mark Bonner said. “Jordan is an excellent signing, and brings with him bags of experience at Championship level and winning experience in League One.

"He reads the game superbly, is tactically wise, powerful and will help us greatly.

"I am really looking forward to working with him and seeing the benefit he can bring to the team.

"He is another along the line of additions we have made since January to give us strength, maturity and game understanding which will benefit us throughout the season."

Cousins came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, and also played for Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City before joining Latics in the summer of 2021.