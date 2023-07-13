News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan Athletic midfielder joins League One rivals on one-year contract

Jordan Cousins has signed a one-year contract with Cambridge United following his release from Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

The 29-year-old midfielder was released at the end of last season after two years at the DW.

He missed more games than he was available for due to a succession of injury problems, and becomes the U's fourth summer signing.

Jordan Cousins in action for Latics at Cardiff last termJordan Cousins in action for Latics at Cardiff last term
Jordan Cousins in action for Latics at Cardiff last term
“I am delighted to have it done and to be in the building," he said. I got a feeling from my initial meeting around the place, meeting the manager and seeing things, that this is the right club for me.

“I just want to get amongst it now and embed myself into the team.

"I am ready to go and get stuck in.”

Manager Mark Bonner said. “Jordan is an excellent signing, and brings with him bags of experience at Championship level and winning experience in League One.

"He reads the game superbly, is tactically wise, powerful and will help us greatly.

"I am really looking forward to working with him and seeing the benefit he can bring to the team.

"He is another along the line of additions we have made since January to give us strength, maturity and game understanding which will benefit us throughout the season."

Cousins came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, and also played for Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City before joining Latics in the summer of 2021.

He made 30 appearances for Latics - with only 11 of them coming last term – and won a League One title-winners’ medal in 2021-22.

