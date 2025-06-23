Former Wigan Athletic No.2 secures Scottish job

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
Max Rogers left Latics in March along with Shaun Maloneyplaceholder image
Max Rogers left Latics in March along with Shaun Maloney
New Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou believes he has the ‘perfect’ No.2 in place after the appointment of former Wigan Athletic assistant manager Max Rogers.

Previous deputy Ahmet Koc left the club last week following the departure of German manager Michael Wimmer in May.

placeholder image
Read More
Wigan Athletic chief makes huge 'loan' revelation - 'That's no disrespect'

Askou, appointed as Wimmer's replacement earlier this month, will now work alongside 34-year-old Rogers, who had a two-year spell as youth coach at St Mirren and then stints at Shrewsbury and in America before working as first-team coach and then assistant under Shaun Maloney at Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm very excited about Max joining us," Askou said. "It has been some intense days with many interviews with different candidates. Several very strong candidates have been involved in the process, and the interest in the assistant manager job has been high.

"In Max, I'm convinced we've found the perfect man to help drive and accelerate the development of Motherwell Football Club. Max fits the profile we have been looking for perfectly. He is extremely passionate, detailed and hard-working, and has an innovative approach to his work.

"At a young age, he has gained a lot of valuable experience through different coaching roles and environments with very talented and modern-thinking people. And on top of that, he has a solid, positive and likeable personality that will inspire and motivate his surroundings.

"We have gathered positive and strong references on Max, and the interviews and talks have confirmed our initial feeling."

Rogers feels he will work well with Askou.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In my discussions with the manager, I was really impressed with his vision for the team along with the winning mentality that he wants to create at the club and in the squad," he said.

"I believe my skills and experience align well with and complement the current coaching staff.

“I am eager to get to work with the players to prepare them for the season ahead – and to help create a team that the fans enjoy watching and are proud to support.”

Rogers was added to the Latics coaching staff in the summer of 2023, and stepped up to the position of assistant to Maloney last summer.

Related topics:Motherwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice