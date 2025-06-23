Wigan Athletic chief makes huge 'loan' revelation - 'That's no disrespect'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST
Ryan Lowe is targeting permanent signings this summer as opposed to loansplaceholder image
Ryan Lowe is targeting permanent signings this summer as opposed to loans
Ryan Lowe has underlined the importance of Wigan Athletic building a platform with 'our own players' - rather than developing those from other clubs.

Latics were among the biggest users of the loan market last season, with Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Silko Thomas (Leicester City), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Will Goodwin, Owen Dale (both Oxford United) and Oliver Norburn (Blackpool) all brought in on a temporary basis.

placeholder image
Read More
Ross County sound transfer warning over Wigan Athletic, Luton Town, Reading, Bol...

Only Taylor would be judged to have been an unqualified success, which was a factor in the club's struggles throughout the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Lowe says he won't be ignoring the loan market this summer – indeed, he swooped for Wrexham forward Paul Mullin, 30, on Monday evening on a 12-month temporary arrangement.

But he insists his priority will be to bring in players who will be here for years to come.

"We want our own players first and foremost," he said. "I know we had a lot of loan players last season, and that's no disrespect to those lads.

"And I'm not saying we won't ever sign another loan player, of course we wouldn't rule that out. But I want our players to be our players, and our assets, and that's the main focus really.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As we get closer to the season, players will be leaving as well as players will be arriving. But any player that leaves will be on our terms - whether that's being surplus to requirements, they might not fit in here, they might see a better opportunity elsewhere, whatever that looks like.

"We'll always work with players, we'll never work against them...and that goes for everyone. But in terms of our players, we want them to be our players rather than someone else's here on loan.

"As the window progresses, there may be one or two loan possibilities that arise...players who have been away on trips with their clubs to the other side of the world. And if anyone was to become available who we think would do a job here, of course we'd look at it.

"But ultimately we want our own players who will provide value to this club down the line."

Related topics:Ryan LoweManchester UnitedOxford UnitedNottingham Forest

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice