Ryan Lowe is targeting permanent signings this summer as opposed to loans

Ryan Lowe has underlined the importance of Wigan Athletic building a platform with 'our own players' - rather than developing those from other clubs.

Latics were among the biggest users of the loan market last season, with Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers (both Liverpool), Joe Hugill (Manchester United), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Silko Thomas (Leicester City), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Will Goodwin, Owen Dale (both Oxford United) and Oliver Norburn (Blackpool) all brought in on a temporary basis.

Only Taylor would be judged to have been an unqualified success, which was a factor in the club's struggles throughout the campaign.

Head coach Lowe says he won't be ignoring the loan market this summer – indeed, he swooped for Wrexham forward Paul Mullin, 30, on Monday evening on a 12-month temporary arrangement.

But he insists his priority will be to bring in players who will be here for years to come.

"We want our own players first and foremost," he said. "I know we had a lot of loan players last season, and that's no disrespect to those lads.

"And I'm not saying we won't ever sign another loan player, of course we wouldn't rule that out. But I want our players to be our players, and our assets, and that's the main focus really.

"As we get closer to the season, players will be leaving as well as players will be arriving. But any player that leaves will be on our terms - whether that's being surplus to requirements, they might not fit in here, they might see a better opportunity elsewhere, whatever that looks like.

"We'll always work with players, we'll never work against them...and that goes for everyone. But in terms of our players, we want them to be our players rather than someone else's here on loan.

"As the window progresses, there may be one or two loan possibilities that arise...players who have been away on trips with their clubs to the other side of the world. And if anyone was to become available who we think would do a job here, of course we'd look at it.

"But ultimately we want our own players who will provide value to this club down the line."