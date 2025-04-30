Kevin Betsy has been placed in interim charge at QPR

Former Wigan Athletic assistant manager Kevin Betsy has been placed in interim charge of Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers after boss Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes amid speculation about Cifuentes' future, with the Spaniard quickly being linked with West Brom, who sacked Tony Mowbray last week.

That link was swiftly dampened, but it remains to see what the future holds for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, assistants Betsy and Xavi Calm are to take interim charge ahead of the final game of the Rs' Championship campaign, Saturday's trip to Sunderland .

Betsy was part of Kolo Toure's backroom staff during the Ivorian's ill-fated spell in charge of Latics midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Latics failed to win one of their nine games under his stewardship, and went on to be relegated at the end of the season.

Cifuentes was appointed as QPR's head coach in October 2023 and guided them from the relegation zone to an 18th-placed finish last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's 5-0 home loss to Burnley left them 15th in the table.

QPR chief executive Christian Nourry said: "This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters' frustrations at this time. As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future."

Toure recently accepted a position in the Academy at Manchester City.

"I was looking to get back into a job and when the opportunity came, it was fantastic,” he said in February. "Especially working for the club I played for, I had a great time playing here.”