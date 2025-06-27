Jamie Walker during his short and not very sweet spell with Latics

Former Wigan Athletic winger Jamie Walker has joined League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old was out of contract after helping Bradford City win from to League One at the end of last season.

And after three years, and 125 appearances for the Bantams, he moves to Blundell Park for a new challenge on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be here," he said. "I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch and showing everyone what I can do.

“I know what the league brings and what you need to be successful at this level, so hopefully I can bring that in abundance and help the team on the pitch.”

Walker, who represented Scotland at every level up to Under-21s, came through the ranks at Heart of Midlothian.

He made almost 250 appearances for the Jambos before, after a loan spell at Raith Rovers, joined Latics in January 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After helping Paul Cook's side win promotion to the Championship, Walker joined Peterborough United on loan, before returning to Hearts.

He returned south to join Bradford in 2022.

“Jamie’s an experienced player and someone who’s played at big clubs and can perform on big occasions," said head coach David Artell.

"He’s a great character, I’m really looking forward to working with him and I’m hoping he can have a fruitful season on the pitch and a big influence off it.”

During his 18-month stay with Latics, Walker made nine appearances – including only one league start – without troubling the scorers.