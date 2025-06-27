Dara Costelloe wants to fire Latics back into the Championship

Dara Costelloe has set his sights on the Championship after becoming the third piece of WIgan Athletic's striking puzzle to be put in place.

Latics were the lowest scorers in League One last term with only 40 goals netted from their 46 matches, which saw them constantly swimming against the tide all season.

Head coach Ryan Lowe acknowledged the need for a hat-trick of new additions this summer to bolster his frontline.

After swooping for Christian Saydee from Portsmouth on a three-year contract and Paul Mullin from Wrexham on a season-long loan, Latics made it three by landing Costelloe from Burnley on a long-term deal.

And the newest recruit is looking forward to - rather than fearing - the competition up top.

"It just shows the intent of the club and where we want to get to," He said. "Hopefully we can build some good partnerships here.

"I spoke to the gaffer for quite a bit, and the plan that was outlined is to get this club back to the Championship. That’s my ambition as well - so we’ll try and achieve that."

Costelloe also believes Lowe's playing days as a striker will also help him settle in at the Brick.

“That was one of the main reasons I came here," said the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

"I’ve seen the strikers Ryan has worked with, and how he’s helped them progress their careers. Hopefully he can do the same with me."

Costelloe is also hoping to put down some roots in Wigan after spending on loan at Bradford City, St Johnstone, Dundee, Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town.

"You learn a lot from each loan, and hopefully I'll be able to kick on again this year,” he added. "I enjoyed my time at Northampton last season, but I'm hoping to improve on that.

"I definitely think I can provide even more and I can't wait to get going. I'm hoping to improve on last season - I think I can provide a lot more.

"Hopefully I can get a good pre-season under my belt, get to know everybody, and settle in quickly."