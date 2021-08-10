Former Wigan Athletic player joins League One rivals

Scott Wootton scores a late winner at Bristol Rovers earlier this year

He has signed a one-year deal with League One newcomers Morecambe.

And manager Stephen Robinson admits he was "surprised" the 29-year-old was available given his form for Latics at the end of last season.

He said: "Scott comes in with good experience and he’s played at good levels.

“He’s played a lot of his career in League One and done very well towards the end of last season at Wigan as well, so we were surprised he was available, but we’ve brought him in.

“A good character, another leader in the dressing room and certainly adds to the competition and strength to the squad, especially with Ryan’s injury.

“We have a very young squad, an inexperienced squad, so it’s really important people like Kyle (Letheren), Ant (Anthony O’Connor) and Kelvin (Mellor), they really drive people forward and Scott will be another one that drives.

“He’s been there and done it at this level and his experience will be vital throughout the season.”

The centre-back came through the ranks at Manchester United, appearing for them in the Champions League and Capital One Cup, before going to feature for clubs including Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle, before joining Wigan Athletic last February.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Wootton told the club website.

“I’m glad to finally get it done and I look forward to having a successful season with the club, the first time the club has been in League One, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve got experience playing in this league and higher, so I need to bring that to the team and show my composure.

“We need to keep clean sheets so, first and foremost, we need to defend well and I need to be a leader at the back. That’s what I want to bring to the team.