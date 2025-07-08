Owen Evans during Latics' FA Cup first-round defeat at the hands of Chorley in November 2020

Wigan Athletic Academy product Owen Evans has joined League Two newcomers Barnet on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old custodian spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bees from Cheltenham Town, and conceded only seven goals in 18 appearances as they won the National League title - and their place back in the EFL.

“I’m over the moon," he said. "The last four months of the season couldn’t have gone any better, so to come back and play properly in the league now – it’s really good.

“I told them last year, coming to the National League having been at Cheltenham for the first half of the year In League Two, I knew they’d do exceptionally well in League Two, so a reason to come back again.

“I think we have the ability and the team cohesion to do really well in this league. I think we can really push, I think we’ll surprise a lot of teams, and that’s my ambition – to continue the upward trajectory of this club.”

Manager Dean Brennan added: “Owen needs no introduction to the football club. He impressed last year in his loan, and it’s been a long summer trying to get him to sign.

“His family situation changed when he had a daughter on the last day of the season, so eventually we worked something out for him to commit long-term to the football club.

“All our supporters, players and staff are delighted he’s decided to move back down to London.”

Evans represented Wales at Under-19 and Under-21 level during his Latics days, when he came through the Academy to join the first team set-up.

Having gained experience during loan spells at Rhyl, North Ferriby, Sutton United, Leyton Orient, Macclesfield Town and Cheltenham, Evans made five appearances for Latics during the 2020/21 campaign - when the club pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes while in administration.

Following the takeover by Phoenix 2021 Ltd, he returned to Cheltenham on a permanent basis four summers ago.

After a year with the Robins, he spent two successful seasons with Walsall before rejoining Cheltenham for a third time last summer.