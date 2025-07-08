Daniel Gyollai in action for Latics during a Premier League Cup game against Liverpool in October, 2019

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai has returned to his native Hungary after joining Kazincbarcika.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old custodian, who represented Hungary at every level up to Under-21s, moved to the UK at the age of 16 with Stoke City.

After a couple of loan spells at Nantwich Town, he joined Latics in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn't play for the first team in his year under Paul Cook, and left the club the following summer shortly after the club was placed into administration.

After a year at Maidenhead United, he joined Northern Irish Premiership outfit Glentoran last summer, and was voted player of the year and named in the divisional team of the year.

"I have known Dani since he was a teenager, as we spent a short time together in the Honvéd youth team," said Miklós Simon, Kolorcity KBSC club director.

"After his transfer to England, as a proud youth coach, I followed his career with excitement and supported him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was also in touch with him during his injury in recent years and saw incredible perseverance, with which he came back from his long injury, stronger than ever.

"I would like him to be able to show his skills, and we want to provide him with a very good stage for this. He will have great competitors, which I hope will spur him to even better performance."

Gyollai added: "I am looking forward to the season with pride, joy and excitement. This is a great opportunity for me.

"I am happy to be here and to work again with Miklós Simon, who was my coach at the Honvéd academy, and Bajor Ricsi, who helped me with my rehabilitation after an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am also looking forward to working with Attila Kuttor and Viktor Szentpéteri. We would like to stay in Division One with the team, we will work to perform as well as possible, so that our fans can be proud of us.

"I would like to prove what I am capable of, why I was abroad for 13 years, I hope I can help the team with my experience."