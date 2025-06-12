Callum McManaman celebrates the derby victory at Bolton last December

Ryan Lowe believes Callum McManaman will extend his stay with Wigan Athletic - and take the first step towards an eventual move upstairs.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McManaman's contract is up at the end of this month, and he has been mulling over the offer of another 12 months.

The 34-year-old made 30 appearances last term, most of which came off the bench, and Lowe - who took over as Latics boss from Shaun Maloney in March - is hopeful of keeping him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've spoken to Cal, and I'm due to speak to him again shortly," said the Latics head coach."His role and responsibility will change a little bit, in terms of me wanting him to be on the frontline a little bit more, I want him to give me more headaches.

"When I came into the club, Cal wasn't fit enough to play in many games, and that was a conversation we had at the time.

"But what I have seen is that he's a great lad around the place, he's one of the best trainers I've seen for someone of his tender, young age, and his standards are very high.

"He sets the standards for others to follow, and I envisage Cal staying on and signing his contract, definitely...we've just been discussing one or two things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been away with his missus and his kid but, when he gets back, I'm sure he'll be in to sign it, because he likes what I'm about, just as I like what he's about.

"He's Wigan through and through, and I don't see any problem with that at all."

Lowe also delivered a strong hint that McManaman is already being earmarked for a role when his playing days do wind down.

"When players come towards the end of their careers, I always try to help them, and I want to help them to form a different way," added the Liverpudlian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether that's coaching, whether it's an ambassadorial-type role, whether it's leading by example with the first team, to the Under-21s, to the Under-18s, having that little link.

"When you've got someone of Cal's ilk, who's done what he's done in the game, it would be foolish not to want to keep that on.

"And bearing in mind, when I sat down with all the players at the end of the season, I asked them for three things...and one of his was 'big moments'.

"For me, I still think he can give this club some more big moments...that could be big moments in training, where most people can't see...big moments behind the scenes...where he can maybe help someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to working with Cal for another full season at least."

Fellow Academy graduate Harry McHugh has already signed a new one-year deal – with the option of a further 12 months – with the club.

The young midfielder was also due to come off contract at the end of the month.

Academy goalkeeper Matty Corran is now the only player still considering the offer of a new deal from the retained list.