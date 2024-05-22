Former Latics skipper Sam Morsy will be playing in the Premier League next season with Ipswich

Former Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy has won the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award after leading Ipswich Town into the Premier League.

The Egypt international, who skippered Latics to the League One title in 2017-18 and then in the Championship, has led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions.

And he has been recognised by winning a public vote from an eight-man shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Wow huge thank you to all the incredible fans who voted , special time to be a part of @IpswichTown as we go into the Premier League," he tweeted. "Alhamdoullah"