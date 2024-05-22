Former Wigan Athletic skipper scoops top individual gong
The Egypt international, who skippered Latics to the League One title in 2017-18 and then in the Championship, has led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions.
And he has been recognised by winning a public vote from an eight-man shortlist.
"Wow huge thank you to all the incredible fans who voted , special time to be a part of @IpswichTown as we go into the Premier League," he tweeted. "Alhamdoullah"
Morsy beat Ipswich team-mates Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson, along with Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn, Leeds duo Cryscencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu, as well as Adam Armstrong of Southampton and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, for the award.The 32-year-old left Latics shortly after they were placed into administration in the summer of 2020, spending a year at Middlesbrough before reuniting with Paul Cook at Ipswich the following year.
