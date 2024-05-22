Former Wigan Athletic skipper scoops top individual gong

Former Latics skipper Sam Morsy will be playing in the Premier League next season with Ipswich
Former Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy has won the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award after leading Ipswich Town into the Premier League.

The Egypt international, who skippered Latics to the League One title in 2017-18 and then in the Championship, has led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions.

And he has been recognised by winning a public vote from an eight-man shortlist.

"Wow huge thank you to all the incredible fans who voted , special time to be a part of @IpswichTown as we go into the Premier League," he tweeted. "Alhamdoullah"

Morsy beat Ipswich team-mates Leif Davis and Omari Hutchinson, along with Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn, Leeds duo Cryscencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu, as well as Adam Armstrong of Southampton and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, for the award.The 32-year-old left Latics shortly after they were placed into administration in the summer of 2020, spending a year at Middlesbrough before reuniting with Paul Cook at Ipswich the following year.

