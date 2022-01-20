Former Wigan Athletic star back in the game with Middlesbrough
Ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Cattermole has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new Under-18s lead coach.
The 33-year-old had been out of the game since retiring in 2020 after a spell with Dutch club VVV-Venlo.
He returns to the club with whom he came through the ranks before joining Latics in 2008 for £3.5million.
“We’re delighted to welcome Lee back to the club," said Academy manager Craig Liddle said. "He brings strong leadership qualities, high standards and he has a wealth of experience in the game.
“Obviously, he came through our Academy and is a great example to the young players we have here now.
"He followed the same development path as them, understands what they are going through, and knows what it takes to have a good career in the game at the highest level.”
