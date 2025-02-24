Former Wigan Athletic star joins coaching staff at MLS side
The 38-year-old spent most of his playing career with SKC, either side of two hugely-successful years with Latics, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2013.
Espinoza, who hung up his boots last summer, has taken the step after careful consideration.
Only last summer, he said: “I don’t know if I want to coach. I definitely want to be involved in the environment of a team. I just don’t know to what extent.”
Espinoza will work alongside manager Peter Vermes, assistant Kerry Zavagnin, assistant Ash Wallace, and goalkeeper coach Alec Dufty.
The former Honduras international - who won 52 caps for his country - scored 52 times in 399 appearances for SKC.
Espinoza also holds the record for most red cards in MLS with 13.
He scored three goals in 57 appearances for Latics.
