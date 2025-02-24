Roger Espinoza scores for Latics against Swansea in May 2013

Former Wigan Athletic star Roger Espinoza has joined Sporting Kansas City as a professional development coach and first-team assistant coach.

The 38-year-old spent most of his playing career with SKC, either side of two hugely-successful years with Latics, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2013.

Espinoza, who hung up his boots last summer, has taken the step after careful consideration.

Only last summer, he said: “I don’t know if I want to coach. I definitely want to be involved in the environment of a team. I just don’t know to what extent.”

Espinoza will work alongside manager Peter Vermes, assistant Kerry Zavagnin, assistant Ash Wallace, and goalkeeper coach Alec Dufty.

The former Honduras international - who won 52 caps for his country - scored 52 times in 399 appearances for SKC.

Espinoza also holds the record for most red cards in MLS with 13.

He scored three goals in 57 appearances for Latics.