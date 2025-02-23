Jason Kerr led from the front for Latics in the draw at Wycombe

Skipper Jason Kerr has revealed the secret behind his fine form - a fear of losing his Wigan Athletic place!

The Scot was again imperious during the goalless draw at second-placed Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

He and centre-back partner Will Aimson put their bodies on the line to repel the highest scorers in League One as Latics earned a very well-earned point on the road.

Latics have now conceded only 31 goals from 31 league games – the sixth best defensive record in the division.

Aimson has played the last two games with James Carragher sidelined with illness, but the young Liverpudlian will be wanting his spot back as quickly as possible.

As a result, Kerr knows nothing less than top-drawer performances will be enough to warrant staying in the side.

"There's definitely a lot of competition for places," he said. "We've all played on both sides of the centre of defence, and you have to up your game if you want to stay in the team.

"We've seen if the gaffer thinks a change will benefit the team, he will make the change, and you need to be putting in 7s or 8s every week or you'll find yourself out of the team."

Kerr and Aimson certainly couldn't have staked their claims any more against Wycombe, as Latics produced a battling display which will have busted more than a few betting coupons.

"We're definitely pleased with a point away from home against a good side," said Kerr. "I think we could have played a little bit more in the first half, a few of the lads said at half-time they were frustrated because we didn't get out of second gear, we weren't nearly good enough.

"I felt like there was more chance for us to play, it was a different game to the second half, there was a lot more time and we just needed to show a bit more belief and intent. The second half was a bit different, it was a bit more of a battle, we stood up to the challenge and a few chances came our way on the break, which we might have made more of and grabbed the win."

When Wycombe did manage to get through Kerr and Aimson, they found goalkeeper Sam Tickle in unbeatable form.

"I feel like we limited them to very little, we defended the box very well," said Kerr. "There was once in the first half when Sam kept us in it, he made an unbelievable save, which he's been doing all season to be fair.

"But I thought we defended well as a team, right from the front, and a few weeks ago we'd probably have lost that game, so in the end it's a good point for us which we need to build on."

After back-to-back draws against Crawley and Wycombe, Latics now have successive home games against Huddersfield and Reading to look forward to.

"We're looking to build on two positive away games when we get back to our stadium," added Kerr. "It's wins we're looking for and we're also looking to play a bit more football as well, on our bigger pitch.

"In the away game at Huddersfield, we maybe lacked intent, lacked belief, lacked everything that night...so we definitely owe them one."