Lee Evans has joined Callum Lang at Portsmouth

The Wales international midfielder agreed an amicable termination of his Tractor Boys contract shortly before the January transfer deadline, meaning he was a free agent.

And after recovering from injury, he has joined the League One leaders until the end of the campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lee to the club and boost our midfield options for the remainder of the campaign," said Pompey boss John Mousinho said.

“He has plenty of Championship pedigree and experience of winning promotion out of this league, including with Ipswich last season.

“Lee is a hugely experienced footballer and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but also a physical presence in the middle of the park.”

Evans, who spent two spells with Latics under Paul Cook and then Leam Richardson, has suffered with injury during his time at Ipswich, whom he joined from Latics in the summer of 2021.

He first joined Latics on loan from Wolves in the summer of 2017, scoring three times in 23 appearances before being recalled by his parent club midway through the campaign and sold on to Sheffield United.

He returned to Wigan on loan from the Blades in the summer of 2018, with the move being made permanent the following January, making a further 92 appearances, and scoring five goals.