Former Wigan Athletic star labelled 'a major player in the drugs world' during court hearing

Former Wigan Athletic star Ronnie Stam has been labelled 'a major player in the drugs world' after being accused of smuggling more than two tons of cocaine.

The 40-year-old spent three years with Latics between 2010 and 2013, missing the FA Cup final only through injury.

But his life quickly went off the rails after hanging up his boots due to persistent injuries eight years ago.

Ronnie Stam celebrates with Shaun Maloney at Norwich in December 2012

And as well as his drug charge, he is also being investigated for money laundering - along with his parents, brother and girlfriend.

Stam was not in court in his hometown of Breda on Thursday to hear the charge of being involved in trafficking 2,217 kilos of cocaine.

"This case concerns hundreds of kilos of cocaine each time," a prosecutor told the hearing, as reported by The Sun. "I contend that Stam was a major player in the drugs world."

Stam, who must appear before a judge on November 28, was refused bail, due to the risk of him fleeing.

It's been a remarkable fall from grace for a player who won the Dutch Eredivisie title with FC Twente under Steve McClaren in 2010.

That led to his move to England, and he scored his first goal for Latics in a 1-1 draw at Bolton in January 2011.

He joined Belgian side Standard Liege in 2013 on a free transfer, and ended his career in his homeland with Breda, his first club.

Stam was called up by the full Holland side in the summer of 2010, but had to pull out through injury.