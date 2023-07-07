Former Wigan Athletic star moves elsewhere despite initial hope of a return

The 29-year-old had been identified as a possible signing by Latics boss Shaun Maloney towards the end of last season, under the previous ownership.

But with a new ownership group in place - and the goalposts having been moved considerably - Latics have opted to look elsewhere.

Nick Powell scored Latics' first ever goal in European football against Maribor in 2013

“I’m really happy to be here and to be a part of what’s happening at County right now," said Powell, who enjoyed two spells at the DW, and scored Latics' first ever goal in European football against Maribor in 2013.

"I think everyone can see what an exciting journey the club is on, the ambitions that the owner has for the club, and that was something that really appealed to me when deciding on my next move.

“The boys came so close to promotion last season, we all know the aim is to take that next step this time round and be a League One club, which is where a club the size of County belongs.

"Hopefully I can play my part in making that a reality.”

County boss Dave Challinor said: “I’d like to welcome Nick to the club.

"His reputation precedes him really in terms of his quality and ability, and for him to select us as the next chapter in his career is a big compliment for the club.

"In terms of the team and squad, to have a talent such as him in our corner will undoubtedly make us stronger and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

County director of football Simon Wilson added: “Nick represents a real coup for the club and will be an exciting addition to our squad.

“I’m sure our fans will know of his quality, which has taken him to the very top of the game.

"However, he also knows what success in League Two and League One looks like, and what I’ve learned from being around him is just his love for the game.