Max Power, pictured with James McClean, is looking for a new club this summer

Three-time Wigan Athletic title winner Max Power is looking for a new club this summer after parting company with Danish outfit Aarhus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Aarhus last summer after a year in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah, whom he joined after Latics were relegated from the Championship in the summer of 2023.

"My time at Aarhus has come to an end," confirmed Power. "The club informed me they're planning ahead for next season and, with my contract expiring, they have given me the opportunity to also plan for my own future, for which I am extremely grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a great experience - not only for myself but also for my family - living in Aarhus. A passionate football city which I'm sure I'll come back to visit.

"The club is going in a great direction, with a top training facility and new stadium on the way. I'm sure this club will be competing in European competitions in the near future.

"I've met some amazing people and wish everyone associated with the club all the best in the future. I'm now looking forward to seeing what's next in my career."

Power first joined Latics in the summer of 2015 after four years with Tranmere Rovers – where he played alongside Ryan Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three years with Latics – and League One title wins under Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook – Power spent a further two seasons at Sunderland, before being brought back to Wigan by Leam Richardson in the summer of 2021.

A third title followed before the club experienced financial problems under former owners Phoenix 2021 Ltd, which saw Power move to Saudi Arabia.