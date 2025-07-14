Reece James and Chelsea pick up the Club World Cup trophy

Former Wigan Athletic loan man Reece James felt Chelsea made "a big statement" to their rivals by producing a major upset to beat Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Palmer scored two brilliant goals and created a third for Joao Pedro - all in the first half - as the Blues shocked the Champions League winners, who were seeking a fifth trophy of the season, to win 3-0.

After a turbulent few years at Stamford Bridge following the takeover of 2022, it provided further evidence of a Blues revival after the Conference League triumph in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think for sure we are moving in the right direction, winning this trophy against such good opposition," said Chelsea captain James, who spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Wigan. "So it's a big statement.

"I'm happy with how much the club has progressed and how next season you know we'll be competing in the Premier League, to win the title and compete and to go far in the Champions League as well.

"I think this showed how far our club has come. We've had a difficult few years, not competing in the Champions League.

"This was the best team we faced and we knew it was going to be tough but the team was ready, and I think we showed that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea had been written off in many quarters before the game with PSG, who famously thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May, having routed Real Madrid 4-0 just four days previously.

Yet their victory was thoroughly deserved and Palmer had already gone close to scoring before taking charge of the game with his quickfire double of goals scored in the 22nd and 30th minutes.

He then set up Pedro, the £60million signing who only joined the club mid-tournament, for his third goal in the last two games before half-time.

There was no way back for the Ligue 1 champions, whose frustration was compounded late on as Joao Neves was sent off for a petulant tug on Marc Cucurella's hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempers boiled over as scuffles broke out after the final whistle and one involving PSG coach Luis Enrique ended with Pedro on the ground.

There was a further surreal postscript as United States President Donald Trump, there to present the winners with the trophy, decided to stay on stage to join Chelsea's celebrations.

Yet while that made for a peculiar ending to the tournament, James' main thoughts were on his achievement and what could come next.

"It's amazing for me," said the 25-year-old, who has overcome a series of injury setbacks. "Since I was a little boy I supported this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just wanted to play for this club. Just once would have been enough for me, so to captain the team and to lead them to two trophies this season, it's been a dream for me.

"We beat the champions of Europe . For sure it gives us confidence and I am looking forward to the future."