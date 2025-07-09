Will Goodwin during one of his rare appearances for Latics last season

Former Wigan Athletic striker Will Goodwin has joined League Two outfit Colchester United on a season-long loan from Championship side Oxford United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan with Latics, although injuries restricted him to eight appearances - only two of which were starts.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley said they beat off stiff competition from clubs in League One for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had so much interest," said Cowley. "I think most of League One wanted to take him.

"Nicky and I drove to meet him, and straight away you could see there was some chemistry, and he could see the benefits of coming to play for us.

"We’re really excited for him, it’s a brilliant signing.

After coming through the ranks at Chester, Goodwin joined Stoke City four years ago.

Loan deals at Hartlepool United and Torquay United before a permanent move to Cheltenham Town midway through the 2-22/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His form there alerted the attention of Oxford, with whom he won promotion to the Championship at the end of the following season thanks to a play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers.

“I'm really happy to be here, and it’s nice that the gaffer has wanted me for some time," said Goodwin.

"I’m strong, I’m mobile, and I like to get in the box, that’s where I’m going to score my goals. I’m not afraid to put myself about; I like to mix it up a little bit."

Oxford boss Gary Rowett told the Herald: “With Will, he’s a player that has done really well at lower league level, stepped up and suffered a bit of an injury at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at what we need this season in that position and where we think we might need to recruit, then I think there’s an opportunity for Will to go and do what he’s done before.

"Which is go and play games, go and get lots of chances, and see if he can have that season again and be a player that either then comes back and impacts what we’re doing, or creates really good value out in the market in a different way.

“You’re always trying to make those sensible decisions around where we think a young player is in their career trajectory.”