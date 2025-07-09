Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner leave Downing Street following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday

MPs have backed plans to set up the Independent Football Regulator and roll out operating licences for football clubs.

The Football Governance Bill is poised to become law after it cleared the Commons, with MPs voting in favour at third reading by 415 votes to 98, majority 317.

The Bill will introduce a football watchdog for the top five tiers of the men's game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

The regulator will also have "backstop" powers to impose a financial settlement between the EFL and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons: "We promised in our manifesto that we would end years of inaction and make the changes that fans have fought for for so long and are so overdue.

"I am proud to be part of the winning team that has put our fans back on the pitch at the heart of the game where they belong."

She added: "This is for Macclesfield, for Wigan, for Bury, for Bolton, for Derby, for Reading, for Sheffield Wednesday, for Morecambe and for many, many more who have had to endure the misery of being put last when they should have been put first."

Football campaign group Fair Game said the vote marked "a historic step forward for our national game".

It added in a statement on Twitter: "This is a victory for fairness, sustainability, and the future of football."

Earlier, calls from the Conservatives to consult on the "two-tier" alcohol ban in football stands were rejected by the Government.

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said moves to reverse the prohibition, which has been in place since 1985, do not fall within the scope of the Bill.

MPs voted by 346 to 167, majority 179, against a consultation on ending the stadium alcohol ban across the top five tiers of men's football in England .

MPs also rejected a bid to demand broadcasters show at least 10 Premier League football matches on free-to-air television each season.

The Commons voted by 340 to 86, majority 254, against new clause three, put forward by Liberal Democrat culture spokesman Max Wilkinson, which would have also required free-to-air coverage of the League Cup final, and the Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals.

Ms Peacock said: "The Government believes that the current list of events works well, and it strikes an appropriate balance between access to sporting events and allowing sports to maximise

broadcasting revenue

"In domestic football, the present arrangements under the listed events regime have protected key moments such as the FA Cup final, while ensuring that the Premier League, the EFL, and the FA are able to raise billions of pounds annually, which is invested back into the pyramid.

"We all want to see more matches being televised, free-to-air, but that must be balanced against investment and not risk it."

The sports minister also stopped short of agreeing to financial support for ex-players who have suffered brain conditions caused by heading footballs, but said the Government is "committed" to looking further at player welfare.

A number of MPs, including Labour's Chris Evans (Caerphilly) had tabled amendments to the Bill calling for greater support of past players who have developed neurodegenerative diseases as a result of heading footballs.