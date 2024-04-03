Former Wigan Athletic striker 'can't wait to get started' after accepting non-league post

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club's new manager Mark Fell - who will take over in the summer - targeted Lancashire and Craig Rutherford as his first two off-the-field signings.

Fell worked with the duo during his time as manager of Lancaster City.

Graham Lancashire finds the back of the net at Springfield Park

"Well after a short break, we go again!" tweeted Lancashire, who was Graeme Jones' strike partner during Latics' title-winning 1996-97 campaign. "Work already started on next season and can't wait to get started at this great club @WorkingtonAFC"

Workington vice chairman Richard Lewthwaite said: “We have left that up to Mark to bring in who he wants on the bench as assistants, and it will be part of his overall budget.

"I think he will also be speaking to members of the current back-room staff.”