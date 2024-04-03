Former Wigan Athletic striker 'can't wait to get started' after accepting non-league post

Former Wigan Athletic forward Graham Lancashire admits he 'can't wait to get started' after joining the backroom staff of non-league outfit Workington from next season.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The club's new manager Mark Fell - who will take over in the summer - targeted Lancashire and Craig Rutherford as his first two off-the-field signings.

Read More
Former Wigan Athletic chief takes over at League Two outfit Bradford City

Fell worked with the duo during his time as manager of Lancaster City.

Graham Lancashire finds the back of the net at Springfield ParkGraham Lancashire finds the back of the net at Springfield Park
Graham Lancashire finds the back of the net at Springfield Park
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Well after a short break, we go again!" tweeted Lancashire, who was Graeme Jones' strike partner during Latics' title-winning 1996-97 campaign. "Work already started on next season and can't wait to get started at this great club @WorkingtonAFC"

Workington vice chairman Richard Lewthwaite said: “We have left that up to Mark to bring in who he wants on the bench as assistants, and it will be part of his overall budget.

"I think he will also be speaking to members of the current back-room staff.”

Lancashire also played for Burnley, Halifax (loan), Chester (loan), Preston, Rochdale and Hednesford during his career.

Related topics:Mark FellWorkLancashireLancaster CityGraeme Jones

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.