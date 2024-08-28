Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers midfielder Max Power is training with top-flight Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening with a view for a possible permanent move.

Power, 31, recently became a free agent following his exit from Al Qadsiah.

He won the second tier title in Saudi Arabia last campaign, helping the club back to the Pro League after a three-season stint in the First Division.

His departure was confirmed earlier this month, having shared on social media at the time: “Me and my family have loved our time here in Khobar.

Max Power is currently training with Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening

“We will forever be supporters of the club and I’m proud to have played a part in returning the club to the Roshin League.”

The three-time Latics League One winner has since started training with Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF), with sporting director and former Liverpool defender Stig Inge Bjornebye confirming in a club statement: “The plan is for Max to train with the Superliga squad this week with a view to a possible agreement.

“He comes to visit us and it gives both him the opportunity to look at us and the same for us in relation to him.”

Power enjoyed two stints at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, winning titles in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2021-22, and amassing more than 200 appearances in the process with 17 goals to his name in a Latics shirt.

Born in Birkenhead, the midfielder made his senior bow with Tranmere in August 2011, and also surpassed a century of appearances in the Football League for Sunderland.