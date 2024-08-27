Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Jones has signed a three-year deal with League Two outfit Carlisle United following his release from Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international winger had been expected to join Gary Caldwell's Exeter City in League One after cutting short his second spell with Latics by 'mutual consent' at the end of last week.

But the offer of a third year by the Cumbrians is thought to have been the deciding factor, as he reunites with fellow ex-Wigan and Middlesbrough Academy pal Charlie Wyke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Jones has joined Carlisle on a three-year deal

"He’s a great signing for us," said Carlisle manager Paul Simpson. "He’s a really positive, attack-minded player who I’m hoping will bring some creativity, assists and add some goals to our team.

"He’s played at a high level, and had a really good career to date and I’m hoping he can continue that at Carlisle United.

"We’ve had to be patient with it. Like all players, he wants to play at the highest level possible.

"He’s had some really interesting things going on for himself, so we’ve kept in contact for probably five or six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully over the last few days, we’ve been able to get something secured. We’ve been able to bring him into the club ahead of teams abroad and teams in League One.

"I think it’s a really big addition for us as a football club."

Jones spent three years with Latics after joining from Rangers in the summer of 2021.

Latics offered him a new deal at the end of last term, which was turned down by his representatives who believed there was more money on offer elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after a move to Iran broke down at the 11th hour, Jones returned to Wigan earlier this month on a short-term deal to put himself in the shop window.

Latics were unable to make a second offer to him, having already spent their budget for wingers on Michael Olakigbe, Dion Rankine and Silko Thomas.

"Thanks very much to everyone at @officialcufc for the warm welcome," tweeted Jones. "I’m delighted to commit my long-term future to this great club and be part of this exciting project moving forward."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney confirmed at the weekend that not even the recent sale of Charlie Hughes had made a difference to his chances of keeping hold of Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a very difficult situation, because I was desperate to keep him at the end of last season, we offered him a new contract," he said.

"Obviously our budget has been cut drastically, and I couldn't offer him what he was on last year.

"That's really hard, because he was one of our outstanding players, and I get it from a player's point of view...that's really hard to take. You've had a brilliant season, and you're offered less than what you were on.

"I was so surprised he didn't get an offer from a club at a higher level, or one of the best clubs in our league. But we just don't have the budget to be able to think about keeping him.

"Even with Charlie Hughes going, the budget is quite specific in terms of positions, and we've spent that budget. I would have loved to have kept Jordan, but we just couldn't do it."