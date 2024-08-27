Former Wigan Athletic winger makes surprising career decision to join League Two outfit Carlisle United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international winger had been expected to join Gary Caldwell's Exeter City in League One after cutting short his second spell with Latics by 'mutual consent' at the end of last week.
But the offer of a third year by the Cumbrians is thought to have been the deciding factor, as he reunites with fellow ex-Wigan and Middlesbrough Academy pal Charlie Wyke.
"He’s a great signing for us," said Carlisle manager Paul Simpson. "He’s a really positive, attack-minded player who I’m hoping will bring some creativity, assists and add some goals to our team.
"He’s played at a high level, and had a really good career to date and I’m hoping he can continue that at Carlisle United.
"We’ve had to be patient with it. Like all players, he wants to play at the highest level possible.
"He’s had some really interesting things going on for himself, so we’ve kept in contact for probably five or six weeks.
"Thankfully over the last few days, we’ve been able to get something secured. We’ve been able to bring him into the club ahead of teams abroad and teams in League One.
"I think it’s a really big addition for us as a football club."
Jones spent three years with Latics after joining from Rangers in the summer of 2021.
Latics offered him a new deal at the end of last term, which was turned down by his representatives who believed there was more money on offer elsewhere.
However, after a move to Iran broke down at the 11th hour, Jones returned to Wigan earlier this month on a short-term deal to put himself in the shop window.
Latics were unable to make a second offer to him, having already spent their budget for wingers on Michael Olakigbe, Dion Rankine and Silko Thomas.
"Thanks very much to everyone at @officialcufc for the warm welcome," tweeted Jones. "I’m delighted to commit my long-term future to this great club and be part of this exciting project moving forward."
Latics boss Shaun Maloney confirmed at the weekend that not even the recent sale of Charlie Hughes had made a difference to his chances of keeping hold of Jones.
"It's a very difficult situation, because I was desperate to keep him at the end of last season, we offered him a new contract," he said.
"Obviously our budget has been cut drastically, and I couldn't offer him what he was on last year.
"That's really hard, because he was one of our outstanding players, and I get it from a player's point of view...that's really hard to take. You've had a brilliant season, and you're offered less than what you were on.
"I was so surprised he didn't get an offer from a club at a higher level, or one of the best clubs in our league. But we just don't have the budget to be able to think about keeping him.
"Even with Charlie Hughes going, the budget is quite specific in terms of positions, and we've spent that budget. I would have loved to have kept Jordan, but we just couldn't do it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.