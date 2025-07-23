(Clockwise from top left) Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Dummett, Jake Cain and Sam Cosgrove are hoping to win contracts this summer

Former Wigan Athletic trio Sam Cosgrove, Paul Dummett and Ryan Tunnicliffe are among 38 free agents training with the Professional Footballers’ Association in an attempt to win a contract ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan-born Jake Cain - who came through the Liverpool Academy - is also involved with the group who have been training at Champneys Springs in Leicestershire.

The 10-week programme, fully funded by the player trade union, helped more than 100 players sign new deals with clubs last season after direct involvement with the camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this year's group, former West Brom midfielder John Swift was recently snapped up by Championship outfit Portsmouth.

Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the PFA, said: "Last year’s PFA pre-season was an overwhelming success, and it was fantastic to see so many of our members go on to secure new deals with clubs off the back of their time with us.

"Our PFA team and Players’ Board worked incredibly hard to create the environment for a successful 10-week camp, but it was the application and commitment of the players on the pitch that really made it feel like a genuine club pre-season set-up.

“Summer can be a tense time for players, especially those waiting to secure their next move. So we’ve put PFA pre-season in place for members who want to be in that team environment to keep physically and mentally fit, stay connected, and ultimately put themselves out there ready for when the next opportunity arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preparations have been well underway for a number of months, and we’re excited to once again welcome our members to camp this June. I also urge managers, club staff and scouts to join us and see first-hand the talent on show.”

The PFA pre-season camp will run until the first week in September and is open to all unattached, out-of-contract PFA members who were signed on a professional contract over the 2024/25 season.

A daily schedule of on-pitch training, fitness and recovery is led by the PFA’s team of professional, UEFA-qualified coaches, with players also offered 1-1 wellbeing and personal development support.

Players are provided with a private dining hall with full catering, pool and recovery facilities, as well as recreational activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFA have already played two friendlies against Worksop Town and Port Vale and are due to face Watford Under-21s next week.

Striker Cosgrove, who came through the Latics Academy, left League One side Barnsley at the end of last season.

Defender Dummett spent a short time on trial with Latics at the beginning of last season, before joining Carlisle United for the rest of the campaign.

He was unable to stop the Cumbrians being relegated from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tunnicliffe - who had two loan spells with Latics, from Manchester United in 2014 and Fulham in 2017 - recently returned to the UK after parting company with Australian A-League club Adelaide United.

After leaving Liverpool in January 2023, Cain spent two-and-a-half years with Swindon Town before his contract expired this summer.