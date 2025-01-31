Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Athletic loanee Michael Olakigbe has joined League Two outfit Chesterfield from Brentford for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old experienced a mixed first half of the campaign on loan at Wigan, scoring once - in the Vertu Trophy at Carlisle - in 18 appearances.

He was recalled by Brentford earlier this weekend, and has already been snapped up by the Spireites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Olakigbe in action for Latics at Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy last month

"I’m very happy and ready to get going. I’m direct, tricky, exciting and quick," he said. “I’m looking to take it a game at a time and I hope we can get promoted.”

Olakigbe played in Latics’ 3-2 Vertu Trophy defeat at Chesterfield last month.

He joins a whole host of former Latics figures at Chesterfield, including manager Paul Cook, coach Gary Roberts, and player Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, Chey Dunkley and Ryan Colclough.

The Spireites are currently six points adrift of the play-off picture.