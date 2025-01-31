Former Wigan Athletic winger joins Chesterfield from Brentford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 20-year-old experienced a mixed first half of the campaign on loan at Wigan, scoring once - in the Vertu Trophy at Carlisle - in 18 appearances.
He was recalled by Brentford earlier this weekend, and has already been snapped up by the Spireites.
"I’m very happy and ready to get going. I’m direct, tricky, exciting and quick," he said. “I’m looking to take it a game at a time and I hope we can get promoted.”
Olakigbe played in Latics’ 3-2 Vertu Trophy defeat at Chesterfield last month.
He joins a whole host of former Latics figures at Chesterfield, including manager Paul Cook, coach Gary Roberts, and player Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, Chey Dunkley and Ryan Colclough.
The Spireites are currently six points adrift of the play-off picture.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.