Former Wigan Athletic winger joins Chesterfield from Brentford

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:56 BST
Former Wigan Athletic loanee Michael Olakigbe has joined League Two outfit Chesterfield from Brentford for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old experienced a mixed first half of the campaign on loan at Wigan, scoring once - in the Vertu Trophy at Carlisle - in 18 appearances.

He was recalled by Brentford earlier this weekend, and has already been snapped up by the Spireites.

Michael Olakigbe in action for Latics at Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy last monthMichael Olakigbe in action for Latics at Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy last month
Michael Olakigbe in action for Latics at Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy last month

"I’m very happy and ready to get going. I’m direct, tricky, exciting and quick," he said. “I’m looking to take it a game at a time and I hope we can get promoted.”

Olakigbe played in Latics’ 3-2 Vertu Trophy defeat at Chesterfield last month.

He joins a whole host of former Latics figures at Chesterfield, including manager Paul Cook, coach Gary Roberts, and player Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, Chey Dunkley and Ryan Colclough.

The Spireites are currently six points adrift of the play-off picture.

